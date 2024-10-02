OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

ONEW has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22. OneWater Marine has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $542.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.20 million. OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin acquired 30,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $688,566.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,820.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 729,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,497,965. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin purchased 30,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $688,566.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,820.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 87,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,799 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 626,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,272,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

