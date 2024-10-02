Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0736 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Onex’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Onex Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ONEXF stock opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.02. Onex has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.55.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 70.42% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

