Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO) Shares Down 0.9%

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 2,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 220,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Onfolio Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and a P/E ratio of -0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter. Onfolio had a negative net margin of 118.43% and a negative return on equity of 59.94%.

About Onfolio

Onfolio Holdings, Inc acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

