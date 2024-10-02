Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Gap Down to $6.12

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.12, but opened at $5.86. Open Lending shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 8,306 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

Open Lending Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $699.50 million, a P/E ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $26.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the second quarter worth about $70,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 24.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

