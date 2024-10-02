Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $43.13

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$43.13 and traded as high as C$45.04. Open Text shares last traded at C$44.30, with a volume of 326,194 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.08.

Open Text Corporation engages in the provision of information management products and services. The company offers content services, including content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

