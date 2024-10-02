OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.41

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.41 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 9.51 ($0.13). OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at GBX 10.20 ($0.14), with a volume of 314,514 shares traded.

OPG Power Ventures Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £40.87 million, a PE ratio of 1,020.00, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.49.

OPG Power Ventures Company Profile

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. The company operates 414 MW of thermal power and 62 MW solar power assets. It primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies.

