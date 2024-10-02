Oppenheimer Increases Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $92.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on C. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

Shares of C traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $61.79. The stock had a trading volume of 371,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,466,120. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 355.9% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,922 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 73,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after buying an additional 23,774 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Citigroup by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,187,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,398,000 after buying an additional 350,087 shares during the period. Finally, BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

