Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Performance

Organovo stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Organovo has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.62.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Organovo will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organovo

Organovo Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Organovo stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Organovo Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ONVO Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 929,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 6.46% of Organovo as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

