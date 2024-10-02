Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of Origin Agritech stock opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74. Origin Agritech has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $6.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Agritech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Origin Agritech stock. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Legacy Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of Origin Agritech as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

