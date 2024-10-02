Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $1.53.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.16 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,661,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 13,011 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53,789 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,868,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 502,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

