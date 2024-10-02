Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Trading Up 0.7%

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.00 and last traded at C$2.91. 14,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 36,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Ventum Financial reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Development from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Development from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Development from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

The company has a market cap of C$248.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.63 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Osisko Development Corp. will post 0.1150546 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

