Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Trading Up 0.2%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.23. Approximately 880,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,217,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter worth about $74,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

