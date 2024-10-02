Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Trading Up 0.2%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.23. Approximately 880,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,217,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.15.
Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.
Institutional Trading of Oxford Lane Capital
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Lane Capital
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.