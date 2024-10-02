Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,208 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 91,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 35,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $339,000. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $949,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $72.62 on Wednesday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.27 and a fifty-two week high of $74.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.43.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

