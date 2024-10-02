Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS:PACDQ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Pacific Drilling S.A. (OTCMKTS:PACDQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. Pacific Drilling shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 1,917,900 shares.
Pacific Drilling Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.
About Pacific Drilling
Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor in the United States, Nigeria, and internationally. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pacific Drilling
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.