Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Up 2%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) rose 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.20 and last traded at $37.18. Approximately 10,620,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 57,098,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.46.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 311.28 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $84,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,814,881 shares of company stock valued at $648,616,023. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

