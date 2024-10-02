Panagram AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOX) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

Panagram AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1273 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSEARCA CLOX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.42. 16,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,245. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51. Panagram AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $25.70.

About Panagram AAA CLO ETF

The Panagram AAA CLO ETF (CLOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations rated AAA and of any maturity. CLOX was launched on Jul 19, 2023 and is issued by Panagram.

