Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOZ) Announces Dividend of $0.20

Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1976 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CLOZ traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.64. The stock had a trading volume of 281,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,176. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.83. Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF Company Profile

The Panagram Bbb-B Clo ETF (CLOZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations of any maturity that are rated between BBB+ and B-. CLOZ was launched on Jan 24, 2023 and is managed by Panagram.

