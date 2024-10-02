Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $318.62

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 318.62 ($4.26) and traded as high as GBX 331 ($4.43). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 329.07 ($4.40), with a volume of 516,806 shares changing hands.

Pantheon International Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 37.81, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 314.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 318.62. The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,484.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pantheon International

In other news, insider John Burgess acquired 78,504 shares of Pantheon International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 302 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of £237,082.08 ($317,124.24). Insiders bought 723,062 shares of company stock valued at $232,050,254 over the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pantheon International

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

