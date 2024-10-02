Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.14. 40,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 597,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNA. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.71 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $61.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.08 million. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.39%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paragon 28 by 46,660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Paragon 28 by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

