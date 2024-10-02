Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.06. Patriot Gold shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 134,100 shares changing hands.
Patriot Gold Trading Up 10.2 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.
About Patriot Gold
Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moss Mine project comprising patented and unpatented mining claims located in Oatman District of Mohave County Arizona; and the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Patriot Gold
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.