Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.06. Patriot Gold shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 134,100 shares changing hands.

Patriot Gold Trading Up 10.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.

About Patriot Gold

Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moss Mine project comprising patented and unpatented mining claims located in Oatman District of Mohave County Arizona; and the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada.

