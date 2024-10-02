Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Increased to $182.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $171.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PCTY. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Paylocity from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.87.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $162.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.94. Paylocity has a one year low of $129.94 and a one year high of $206.28.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.19. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,352,224.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $7,054,384.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,745,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,979,738.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $196,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,224.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,974 shares of company stock valued at $7,272,256 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,211,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,637,000 after buying an additional 658,057 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Paylocity by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,396,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,895,000 after buying an additional 621,946 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,833,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,518,176,000 after buying an additional 278,607 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth about $46,902,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 435.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,676,000 after acquiring an additional 269,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

