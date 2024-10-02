Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Shares Down 4.3%

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.92 and last traded at $19.92. Approximately 91,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 240,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAY. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paymentus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Paymentus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Paymentus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paymentus from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paymentus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Paymentus had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $197.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAY. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Paymentus during the first quarter valued at $1,053,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paymentus by 128,017.4% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 58,888 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Paymentus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

