Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Payoneer Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PAYO

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 400,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $2,137,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at $11,333,728.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 400,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $2,137,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at $11,333,728.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 446,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $2,453,572.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,122,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,673,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,397,005 shares of company stock worth $7,831,792. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 108.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 509,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 264,978 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 16.2% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,115,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 294,227 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 13.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 387,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 45,768 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 146.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 232,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 138,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Stock Up 1.5 %

PAYO opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.89. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $239.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Payoneer Global

(Get Free Report

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.