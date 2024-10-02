PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Down 1.1%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $76.36 and last traded at $76.61. 1,562,945 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 13,982,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.47.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.31. The company has a market cap of $78.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,882,000 after buying an additional 958,130 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,283,000 after purchasing an additional 61,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

