PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $53.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.55% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.73.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average is $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $62.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $1,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,407,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,990,820.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 2,897,300 shares of company stock valued at $95,603,276 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

