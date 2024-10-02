PCM Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

PCM Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PCM traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.96. 80,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,889. PCM Fund has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.06.

PCM Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

