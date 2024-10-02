PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,405,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $231,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.40.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $171.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.17. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The firm has a market cap of $235.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

