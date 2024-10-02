Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.01

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.01 and last traded at $75.96, with a volume of 3144400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.48.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Perficient in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Perficient Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Perficient had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 9.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Perficient by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,613 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Perficient by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Perficient by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,786 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

