Persimmon (LON:PSN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,464.45

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,464.45 ($19.59) and traded as high as GBX 1,672.50 ($22.37). Persimmon shares last traded at GBX 1,645.50 ($22.01), with a volume of 466,817 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

Persimmon Stock Up 0.1 %

Persimmon Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,618.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,464.45. The company has a market cap of £5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,056.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a GBX 20 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Persimmon’s payout ratio is 7,500.00%.

Insider Transactions at Persimmon

In other news, insider Andrew Duxbury sold 5,955 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,663 ($22.24), for a total transaction of £99,031.65 ($132,466.09). 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

Featured Articles

