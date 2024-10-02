Persimmon (LON:PSN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,464.45

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,464.45 ($19.59) and traded as high as GBX 1,672.50 ($22.37). Persimmon shares last traded at GBX 1,645.50 ($22.01), with a volume of 466,817 shares trading hands.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, July 5th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a GBX 20 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Persimmon’s payout ratio is 7,500.00%.
In other news, insider Andrew Duxbury sold 5,955 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,663 ($22.24), for a total transaction of £99,031.65 ($132,466.09). 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.
