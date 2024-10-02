Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF) Shares Up 15%

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF – Get Free Report) shares rose 15% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 36,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

(Get Free Report)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.