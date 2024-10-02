Pet Valu (OTCMKTS:PTVLF) Shares Down 0.4%

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTVLF – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.88 and last traded at $17.88. 2,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 2,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

Pet Valu Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average of $20.56.

About Pet Valu

(Get Free Report)

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. engages in the retail and wholesale of pet foods and pet-related supplies for dogs, cats, fish, birds, reptiles, and small animals in Canada. It offers food and treats for dogs and cats, cat litter, dog and cat toys, collars and leashes, health and wellness solutions, waste management solutions, pet cages and carriers, flea and tick products, and pet apparel and other related accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pet Valu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pet Valu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.