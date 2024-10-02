Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Purchased by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 152.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,019 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,708 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 460.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of PBR opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $96.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $17.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 16.17%. Research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.30 to $16.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

View Our Latest Report on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.