Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading 0.1% Higher

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.73 and last traded at $28.70. 7,364,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 37,391,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average is $28.31. The company has a market cap of $162.06 billion, a PE ratio of -478.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

