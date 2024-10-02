PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Sees Large Volume Increase

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,149,113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the previous session’s volume of 1,498,680 shares.The stock last traded at $49.59 and had previously closed at $49.59.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.63.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6,082.2% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,152,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,697,000 after buying an additional 3,101,845 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,100,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,176,000 after buying an additional 1,122,069 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 892.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 603,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,008,000 after acquiring an additional 542,915 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Italy S.r.l. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,128,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 826,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,060,000 after acquiring an additional 417,210 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.