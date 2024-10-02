Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Trading Down 4.8%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.18. 3,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 4,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $532.02 million, a P/E ratio of -49.38 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.95 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pharming Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

