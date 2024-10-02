Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Plans Dividend of GBX 26.65

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 26.65 ($0.36) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Phoenix Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PHNX stock opened at GBX 554.50 ($7.42) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,055.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 436.40 ($5.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 581.22 ($7.77). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 552.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 526.52.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 505 ($6.75) to GBX 510 ($6.82) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

About Phoenix Group

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through five segments: Retirement Solutions, Pensions & Savings, With-Profits, SunLife & Protection, and Europe & Other. It provides a range of savings and retirement income products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.