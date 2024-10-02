PIMCO Access Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:PAXS)

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of PAXS stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,398. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile
