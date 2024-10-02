PIMCO Access Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:PAXS)

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of PAXS stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,398. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

