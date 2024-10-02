PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Declares Dividend of $0.02

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock remained flat at $6.29 on Wednesday. 128,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,458. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

