PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Oct 2nd, 2024

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZCGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PZC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.62. 83,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,856. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.27. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

