PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.23. 212,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,560. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

