PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.23. 212,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,560. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund
- What is a Dividend King?
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.