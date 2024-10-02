PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Announces $0.22 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $20.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,645,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,915. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.15.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

