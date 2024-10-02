PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Announces $0.22 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $20.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,645,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,915. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.15.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.