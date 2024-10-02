Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Declares Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PDO)

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Friday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.29. The company had a trading volume of 668,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,004. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $14.31.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.