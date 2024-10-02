PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1133 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund Price Performance

Shares of PDX stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.86. 51,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,450. PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $24.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 71,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $1,651,588.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,534,822 shares in the company, valued at $149,908,816.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 243,784 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,976 in the last three months.

