PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Plans Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Friday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE PGP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.38. 17,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,414. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66.

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

