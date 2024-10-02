PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of PFL stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 195,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,059. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average is $8.32. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $8.62.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
