PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PMF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.19. 149,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,836. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

