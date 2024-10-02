PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2024

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PMLGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PML traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $9.43. The stock had a trading volume of 194,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,773. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $9.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Dividend History for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.