PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,522. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $8.52.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

