PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.39. 27,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,157. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

