Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Trading Down 11.5%

Shares of Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) dropped 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 317 ($4.24) and last traded at GBX 319 ($4.27). Approximately 490,354 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 386,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360.50 ($4.82).

Pinewood Technologies Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 345.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 273.30. The company has a market cap of £275.90 million, a PE ratio of 581.45 and a beta of 0.56.

About Pinewood Technologies Group

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC operates as a cloud-based dealer management software provider that offers software solutions to the automotive industry in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers end-to-end solution that empowers vehicle retailers with efficient business processes. The company was formerly known as Pendragon PLC and changed its name to Pinewood Technologies Group PLC to February 2024.

