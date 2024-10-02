Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Trading Down 11.5%

Shares of Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) dropped 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 317 ($4.24) and last traded at GBX 319 ($4.27). Approximately 490,354 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 386,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360.50 ($4.82).
Pinewood Technologies Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 345.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 273.30. The company has a market cap of £275.90 million, a PE ratio of 581.45 and a beta of 0.56.
About Pinewood Technologies Group
Pinewood Technologies Group PLC operates as a cloud-based dealer management software provider that offers software solutions to the automotive industry in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers end-to-end solution that empowers vehicle retailers with efficient business processes. The company was formerly known as Pendragon PLC and changed its name to Pinewood Technologies Group PLC to February 2024.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pinewood Technologies Group
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Chinese Stock Surge: Should You Invest After Stimulus Boost?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Pinewood Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinewood Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.